GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s very important that college education and job training be accessible and affordable for everyone. One school that’s trying very hard to do that is Montcalm Community College (MCC), and registration for their fall classes is open right now!

We got the chance to visit MCC to learn about their different programs and see some pretty cool renovations and additions to their campus.

>>>Take a look!

Montcalm Community College is bringing back athletics for the first time in 40 years! This fall, they will have volleyball, golf, and cross-country as well as clay target shooting. Then in the winter, bowling will begin. Classes begin August 19, so if you’re thinking about checking out MCC or enrolling, now’s the time to get started. They have two campuses, one in Sidney and one in Greenville. MCC’s Foundation also offers more than $400,000 in scholarships annually, and their financial aid department helps put together complete packages of student aid.

Montcalm Community College

2800 College Dr., Sidney

1325 Yellow Jacket Dr., Greenville

989-328-2111

Montcalm.edu

Sponsored by Montcalm Community College.