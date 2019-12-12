Money matters during the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Money is a big part of our conversations this time of year, whether you are spending a lot of it, giving a lot of it or trying to save it. It’s important to have a financial institution that looks after your money, and your best interest. Consumers Credit Union has a lot of programs in place for all your needs. But to them, it’s not just about money, it’s about you. It seems they’re always doing fun things in their branches, so we stopped by their branch in Holland to see what they’re doing for the holidays!

Take a look in the video above.

If your child writes a letter to Santa, Consumers Credit Union will put $1 in their account, all you have to do is show them the letter so they know.

The Holland office will continue to collect items for Harbor Humane Society through December 21st, you can drop off donations of animal food, toys, or cash at the Consumers branch on Riley Street in Holland.

