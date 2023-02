GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan organization is looking for volunteers for a very important task – holding babies! MomsBloom is a nonprofit that provides free in-home support to postpartum moms in Kent and Ottawa Counties and volunteers can help make a big difference in the lives of moms and children. Executive Director Carrie Kolehouse joins us today to talk about their organization and how you can really make a difference.

Sign up to volunteer at MomsBloom.org!