Momentum Health Neuropathy Center offers cutting-edge programs to help you live your life free from pain and numbness

eightWest

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from neuropathy, there are cutting-edge programs that can help you live your life free from pain and numbness.

Joining us today is Dr. Karen May D.C. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center.

>>>Take a look!

Momentum Health Neuropathy Center

517-877-PAIN
$59 neuropathy evaluation for the first 25 callers ($249 retail value)
MHNCRelief.com

Sponsored by Momentum Health Neuropathy Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon