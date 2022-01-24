Momentum Health Neuropathy Center can help you live your life free from pain and numbness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from neuropathy, there are cutting-edge programs that can help you live your life free from pain and numbness. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May D.C. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center in Mason.

Momentum Health Neuropathy Center

517-877-PAIN

$59 neuropathy evaluation for the first 25 callers ($249 retail value)

MHNCRelief.com

Sponsored by Momentum Health Neuropathy Center.