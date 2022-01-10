Momentum Health Neuropathy Center can help people suffering from neuropathy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy is a painful condition that leaves many sufferers feeling little to no hope for relief of the pain.

Dr. Karen May is a neuropathy survivor so she has the unique experience to help people overcome this condition. She’s also the founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center and she joins us today!

Momentum Health Neuropathy Center

$59 neuropathy evaluation for first 25 callers

(Retail Value: $249)

517-883-2479

MHNCRelief.com

Sponsored by Momentum Health Neuropathy Center.