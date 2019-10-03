Modern Mood & Groove Songs with Project 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We talk about the value of giving back. Well, one West Michigan company is doing that in a big way, for the entire month of October! Eastbrook Homes is once again hosting it's "Taste & Tour" event. There’s 19 opportunities to eat and drink, while touring beautiful homes and 19 different non-profits benefiting from money that's being raised. We decided to swing by one of Eastbrook's communities in Rockford to learn more about Taste & Tour, which has two fun spots for you to stop by this week!

The first is tonight, a Happy Hour at Eastbrook's Placid Waters community in Allendale. Then tomorrow night, folks can stop by and enjoy a house concert at their Crowner Farms development in DeWitt. There's a whole list of events on the Taste & Tour events calendar. You can also bring a donation to any of the events you on attending, that will go toward that location's non-profit. While you're there, enjoy the food and drinks, and tour the home.