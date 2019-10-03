Modern Mood & Groove Songs with Project 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Modern Mood and Groove Songs, they’re at the center of this weekend’s Project 1 by ArtPrize event. Today we have the curator, J Oscar Bittinger in studio with us.

“MODERN MOOD & GROOVE SONGS”

  • With visual accompaniment
  • Curated by J Oscar Bittinger
  • Saturday, October 5
  • 6:30pm-10pm
  • Doors at 6:30 – get acquainted with SiTE:LAB’s “Critical Infrastructure” venue and installation

Featured performers include:

  • 6:45 J Oscar Bittinger (introduction & 2 songs)
  • 7:00 The Far Shore Band
  • 8:00 FADE
  • 9:00 Lady Ace Boogie
  • SiTE:LAB
  • TANGLEFOOT STUDIOS
  • 314 Straight Street
  • Grand Rapids

