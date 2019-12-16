Mixing it up with Mattson’s Gary and Laurel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re mixin it up, literally! That’s why we’re stepping into the kitchen with Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team of Mattson Financial Services. We’re discussing the key ingredients for your retirement plan.

Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Laurel are also popular radio show hosts.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 3 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office