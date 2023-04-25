GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Most people associate braces to straighten a smile with teens and young adults. If you’re an adult who is looking for a better smile, it’s not just for kids anymore. We sat down with Dr. Jeff Heinz from Heinz Orthodontics to learn more.

Dr. Heinz say you don’t need a referral from your dentist but it’s often recommended by a personal dentist if you need extensive dental work done. Orthodontic work can help to fix an unhealthy bite. Some signs of an unhealthy bite include worn teeth, jaw pain or aesthetic concerns. Orthodontics can also be used to close spaces of lost teeth.

There are several options for adults like traditional metal braces and clear options and the very popular aligners like Invisalign and Spark.

The team at Heinz Orthodontics has great during your treatments. It can fit into anyone’s life or schedule. They have the latest technology and treatment methods to make each patient’s treatment customized and as efficient as possible.

