GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance or MIOCA is a statewide non-profit dedicated to the mission of saving lives by promoting the early detection of ovarian cancer and improved treatment outcomes. Unfortunately there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer so spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms is the best tool. MIOCA is hosting their 10th Annual Shake Your Teal Feathers event on August 21st at Millenium Meadows Park to bring the community together to celebrate survivors, honor those who have died and to educate in order to save lives.

Diann from MIOCA and Michelle, a gynecological oncology nurse at University of Michigan Health-West in Grand Rapids join us today.

Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance

315 E. Eisenhower Parkway #9 – Ann Arbor

734-800-6144

MIOCA.org

Shake Your Teal Feathers 5K & Event

August 21st at 1pm

Millennium Meadows Park

Register & get more information here