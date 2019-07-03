Miller Auditorium announces 2019-2020 lineup

If you love playing board games, you have to check out Game Night at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. GRPM has teamed up with City Built Brewing and Blue Bridge Games to make this fun 21 and up event possible. Partygoers will have exclusive access to the Museum to play all the games they want, explore the TOY’s Exhibit, and ride the 1928 Spillman Carousel.

TOYS! is an interactive, multi-generational exhibition of toys and games to rekindle childhood memories and spark the creation of new ones. This GRPM original exhibit features toys and games from the Museum's Collections and on loan from the community and even has a working coin operated 1980s style arcade! This exhibit allows visitors to imagine, compete and create, while going on a journey of toys through generations. This summer, experience TOYS! like never before with additional interactive experiences and games available throughout the Museum. Visitors will enjoy playing giant versions of their favorite games including: Battleship, Lincoln Logs, Chess, Connect Four, UNO, Kerplunk, Tic Tac Toe, Lite Brite and more!