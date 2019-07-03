Miller Auditorium announces 2019-2020 lineup

Just announced, Miller Auditorium has an exciting line up planned for the 2019-2020 season. Today we previewed the whole line up of the Marana Group Spotlight series with Bethany and Thom!
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour:
- Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m.
- Farewell Angelina: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 @ 8 p.m.
- The Piano Guys: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m.
- Jersey Boys: Wednesday, Jan. 15 & Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.
- Colin Mochrie (of Whose Line is it, Anyway?) presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis
- (Featuring Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci): Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 @ 8 p.m.
- Dinosaur World Live: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 @ 2 p.m.
- The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids:
- Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.
- PIANO BATTLE Andreas Kern vs. Paul Cibis: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 @ 8 p.m.
- Riverdance New 25th Anniversary Show: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.
- Dance Theatre of Harlem: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 @ 8 p.m.
- DRUM TAO 2020: Sunday, March 1, 2020 @ 3 p.m.
- That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody: Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.
- The Color Purple: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.
Single ticket on-sale dates begin later this summer. Group tickets are available now for all performances by calling (269) 387-2312. Most shows have discounts available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to view a season calendar, visit www.millerauditorium.com or call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300.