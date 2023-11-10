GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival is just one week away. Today, we’re introducing you to Michigan’s first female African American winemaker. Nicole Roche’ will be at the festival and joins us today.

The Roche’ Collection, based in Kalamazoo, features non-traditional wine blends fit for wine drinkers of today. They include Peach Mango, Roche’ Rose’ and Strawberry Watermelon, as well as traditional varietals. The most popular of the Roche’ collection is Onyx, a red concord blend with sparkle, that you can find that at Meijer stores.

Twine Tasting Room

1319 Portage Street

Kalamazoo

Open Thursday-Sunday noon to 8pm



See Nicole at the Grand Rapids Int’l Wine, Beer and Food Festival

Saturday, November 18

4:30pm-5pm

The Vineyard: Spirits Tasting

Sponsor: Grand Rapids Int’l Wine, Beer and Food Festival