GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival is just one week away. Today, we’re introducing you to Michigan’s first female African American winemaker. Nicole Roche’ will be at the festival and joins us today.
The Roche’ Collection, based in Kalamazoo, features non-traditional wine blends fit for wine drinkers of today. They include Peach Mango, Roche’ Rose’ and Strawberry Watermelon, as well as traditional varietals. The most popular of the Roche’ collection is Onyx, a red concord blend with sparkle, that you can find that at Meijer stores.
Twine Tasting Room
1319 Portage Street
Kalamazoo
Open Thursday-Sunday noon to 8pm
See Nicole at the Grand Rapids Int’l Wine, Beer and Food Festival
Saturday, November 18
4:30pm-5pm
The Vineyard: Spirits Tasting
Sponsor: Grand Rapids Int’l Wine, Beer and Food Festival