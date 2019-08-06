Michigan’s beauty – off the beaten path

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) West Michigan is known for its vast and beautiful natural resources but we found some of the most interesting spaces, are off the beaten path. We found one such place that’s been transformed over the years by the West Michigan Land Conservancy. It’s important work to protect and improve these spaces, like the nature preserve we’re showcasing today in Rockford!

The conservation activities taking place here at the Maas Family Nature Preserve are a shining example of the types of wildlife conservation and management that will ensure the state’s forests, waters and wildlife are protected and preserved for generations to come. If you want to learn more about the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, visit www.naturenearby.org. If you want to learn more about the Michigan Wildlife Council, you can visit Here For MI Outdoors.org