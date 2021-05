GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year when you may be thinking about taking a long road trip or going out on the lake.

MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis joins us to discuss purchasing an RV or boat, with tips to help make the process go smoothly!

>>>Take a look!

MSU Federal Credit Union

517-333-2424

Numerous branch locations

MSUFCU.org

Sponsored by MSU FCU.