Michigan Irish Music Festival hosting virtual event this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many big music and cultural festivals had to be cancelled this year, including the annual Michigan Irish Music Festival in Muskegon.

Luckily, they were able to bring it back virtually this weekend! Enjoy music and cultural performances and giveaways and celebrate! There are even a few in-person elements including fest fare on Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon. Visit Friday and Saturday for Steak Tips and Bangers and Mash. Plus, Pigeon Hill Brewing will have MI Irish Stout on tap!

Michigan Irish Music Festival

September 17th – September 20th

Facebook.com/MichiganIrish