GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Protecting our ears and our hearing health is so important. Michigan Hearing Experts have six locations across west Michigan, including Holland, and diagnose and treat hearing disorders of ALL ages.

Dr. Erica Mandrick is here to tell us more about the work they do.

Michigan Hearing Experts

616-994-2770

MichiganHearingExperts.com

Sponsored by Michigan Hearing Experts.