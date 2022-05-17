GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Amateur boxing is making a resurgence in West Michigan and this weekend the Michigan Golden Gloves state finals will be held Friday and Saturday at the Deltaplex. Today we have Lorainne in studio to tell us all about it. She is a Golden Gloves state champion and currently a Level II Referee – one of only 2 female referees in Michigan!

Amateur boxing has recently seen a resurgence here in Grand Rapids. It’s a great overall workout, helping with coordination, endurance, muscle tone, and weight loss!

2022 Michigan Golden Gloves

State Finals

Semi-finals on Friday, May 20th. Doors open at 6pm, fight starts at 7pm

Finals on Saturday, May 21st. Doors open at 6pm, fight starts at 7pm

MichiganGoldenGloves.com