Michigan experiencing shortage of skilled trade workers

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan businesses have a critical need to fill skilled labor jobs and the need continues to grow.

Parents and students should recognize that there are financial career opportunities – and scholarships – for both traditional and non-traditional college degree students.

Luckily, the State offers many programs to help students interested in skilled trades and Community Choice Credit Union offers scholarships to help those students. Deadline to apply is February 28th – click here for more details!

For more information about Going PRO, Apprenticeships & skilled trades, visit Michigan.gov/Workforce.

