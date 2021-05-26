Michigan Evergreen Nursery hosting their spring Dawn to Dusk sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Memorial Day holiday brings so many good things – remembrance, parades, cookouts and the kickoff of the Spring Dawn to Dusk sale at Michigan Evergreen Nursery. They’re opening to the public for just 9 days and offering grower direct pricing!
The sale starts tomorrow and runs through June 5th – we stopped by to check out what they have to offer!
>>>Take a look!
Michigan Evergreen Nursery
Dawn to Dusk Sale
May 27 – June 5 (closed Sunday)
10845 Lake Michigan Dr. – West Olive
616-846-4406
10% off when you spend $250
DawnToDuskSale.com
Sponsored by Michigan Evergreen Nursery.