Michigan Evergreen Nursery hosting Labor Day “Dawn to Dusk Sale”

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Labor Day Holiday brings so many great things, of course parades, picnics, other fun festivities, including the kick off of the Labor Day ‘Dawn to Dusk Sale’ event at Michigan Evergreen Nursery!

The sale starts this Thursday and runs through September 11th. Rachael stopped by to check out what they have to offer.

>>>Take a look!

Michigan Evergreen Nursery

Dawn to Dusk Sale
September 2 – September 11 (closed Sunday)
10845 Lake Michigan Dr. – West Olive
877-846-4406
DawnToDuskSale.com

Sponsored by Michigan Evergreen Nursery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon