Michigan Education Trust offering matching grant program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The average college student in Michigan has $35,307 in student loan debt. Michigan Education Trust (MET) is a 529 Prepaid Tuition Plan that allows the pre-purchase of tuition based on today’s rates and then paid out at the future cost when the beneficiary is in college.

MET is offering a $100 matching grant when you open a new MET contract at a March 5th enrollment session at the Kent District Library-Grandville branch.

March 5th from 3:00pm – 7:30pm
Kent District Library
4055 Maple St. SW – Grandville
**Enrollment available on-site. Rules & eligibility criteria apply.**

For complete details on the MET plan and to find out more details about the matching grant, click here.

