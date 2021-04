GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we see things start to slowly open back up, some of our favorite events and series are coming back as well!

One of those events is Michigan Drag Brunch – Trevor and Gabriella join us today to tell us about what they have coming up in May!

Michigan Drag Brunch

5/9 – New Holland The Knickerbocker

5/16 – Long Road Distillers

5/23 – Lansing Brewing Co.

MIDragBrunch.com