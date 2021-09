GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or EGLE, has been encouraging Michigan residents to learn about recycling and how it can help our economy and environment.

Here to tell us more about their Know It Before You Throw It campaign is Lauren from EGLE.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

800-662-9278

Michigan.gov/EGLE

Sponsored by Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.