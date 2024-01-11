GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- A TV show based on Pickleball, and set in Michigan is now out. “Pick City – A Pickleball Comedy” is a six-episode series filmed in Charlevoix over the summer. We have the creator, Phillip Wampler and Murray Lindhout, one of the actors in the series in studio with us.

“Pick City” is the first scripted series that revolves around Pickleball. It was filmed with real Pickleball players and all non-actors, and the project was shot in 48 hours.

