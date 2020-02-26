Michigan Ballet Academy hosting gala this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan Ballet Academy is the premier ballet training school in West Michigan. MBA provides students the opportunity to train using the intentionally recognized Vaganova method under the direction of international dancer and teacher, Irina Vassilena.
MBA is hosting The Rose Adagio Gala on February 29th. The gala is a charity auction, dinner and performance to benefit the Michigan Ballet Academy.
The Rose Adagio Gala
Saturday, February 29th
6pm-10pm
1595 Galbraith Ave. SE – Grand Rapids
For more details, visit MichiganBallet.org.