Michigan Ballet Academy and Deos Ballet found strength together amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Ballet Academy and Deos Contemporary Ballet found strength together amid the pandemic and their pre-professional students will be performing Sleeping Beauty this June in Jenison!

Tess, from Deos Contemporary Ballet, and Rick, from the Michigan Ballet Academy’s Board of Directors, join us today.

Michigan Ballet Academy with Deos Ballet
Performs “Sleeping Beauty”

Jenison Center for the Arts
June 4 @ 7pm, June 5 @ 2:30pm, June 6 @ 2:30pm
MichiganBallet.org
DeosBallet.com

