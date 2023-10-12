GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There’s a new exhibition at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, inspired by something called Open Projector Night at the Wealthy Theatre. For this Michigan Artist Series exhibition, Grand Rapids Art Museum is collaborating with Wealthy Theatre to showcase a selection of experimental films. The exhibition celebrates the varied ways in which films and filmmakers from Michigan are expanding the boundaries of the medium.

The selection of films will change midway through the exhibition period. Viewers can experience the first selection of films beginning October 7 through November 26, 2023, and the second selection from November 28, 2023 through January 14, 2024.

