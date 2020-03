GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – MiABLE is an organization that allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save money and plan for the future without losing eligibility for government assistance, such as Medicaid.

Nearly 300,000 Michigan residents are eligible, including 70,000 in West Michigan alone. In general, MiABLE beneficiaries must have a qualifying disability that started before they turn 26. To find out if you qualify, take this short quiz.

