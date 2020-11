GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Big news to share about one of the area’s largest health providers! Metro Health-University of Michigan Health has opened it’s first office dedicated entirely to pediatric care.

It’s located in Hudsonville and serves infants to young adults. Today we’re taking you inside!

Metro Health Hudsonville Pediatrics

2917 Port Sheldon St. – Hudsonville

616-252-5437

Open Monday-Friday

MetroHealth.net/Locations

Sponsored by Metro Health-University of Michigan Health.