Metro Health University of Michigan Health discusses Stroke Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The pandemic has kept families apart. With more distance, it can be difficult to quickly recognize the symptoms of stroke – a leading cause of death and disability in this country.

Today, we’re talking about ways to limit your risk factors including what you need to watch for and we also looked into the future of stroke care.

>>>Take a look!

Metro Health University of Michigan Health

616-252-5790

MetroHealth.net/Services/Stroke

Sponsored by Metro Health University of Michigan Health.