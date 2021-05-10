Metro Health University of Michigan Health discusses Stroke Awareness Month

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The pandemic has kept families apart. With more distance, it can be difficult to quickly recognize the symptoms of stroke – a leading cause of death and disability in this country.

Today, we’re talking about ways to limit your risk factors including what you need to watch for and we also looked into the future of stroke care.

>>>Take a look!

Metro Health University of Michigan Health

616-252-5790
MetroHealth.net/Services/Stroke

Sponsored by Metro Health University of Michigan Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon