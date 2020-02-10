Metro Health shares an easy, heart-healthy breakfast recipe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With February being heart month, it’s the perfect time to look at your eating habits. When it comes to your heart, what you eat matters.

To start your morning out right, Dr. Larry Diaz has a modification on an American breakfast staple that’s heart healthy and simple to make!

Here are some other tips:

Picking the right healthy foods can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, including coronary artery disease which can lead to heart attack and stroke

Choose foods that are low in carbs, fat and sodium

Make simple meal modifications, like the breakfast sandwich!

