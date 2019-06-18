MET – changing lives by fostering futures

A college education can be incredibly expensive. For young adults exiting the foster care system, college may seem out of reach. The Michigan Education Trust is helping to cover the costs and changing lives with their Fostering Futures Program. About 13,500 youth are in the Michigan foster care system administered by MDHHS. Many want to attend college, but less than 10 percent nationwide enroll after high school and less than 3 percent eventually earn a degree. The Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund provides students who have experienced foster care and do not have adequate financial resources to attend college with a scholarship.

The Michigan Education Trust (MET), Michigan Department of Treasury and the Michigan Department of Health and Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are again teaming up to host a fundraiser on June 26 at the Amway Grand Plaza. It begins when a silent auction and buffet lunch open at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at noon and the silent auction and raffle closes at 1 p.m.

The cost to attend the fundraiser is $75 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Purchase information is available at www.fosteringfutures-mi.com.