Mercy Health talks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and what information you need to know!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there is always an overwhelming amount of information out there about breast health around this time.

Candy Murphy, a nurse navigator from the Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center, is here to help us with what information we need to know.

Risk Factors: 1 in 8 women in the United States will get the disease in her lifetime, 100x more common among women but men can get it too, 2 out of 3 women with invasive breast cancer are 55 or older

Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center

6401 Prairie Street Suite 2300 – Norton Shores
231-672-7926
For more information, click here.

