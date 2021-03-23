Mercy Health offering free virtual informational events about sleep

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week was sleep awareness week, and if you suffer from sleep apnea, you’re not alone – over 22 million Americans suffer from this condition. It’s important to know the causes and symptoms of sleep apnea, and what treatment options are available to you.

Dr. Christopher Morgan is the Medical Director of Sleep Medicine at Mercy Health.

Free Virtual Inspire Therapy Community Talk
Tuesday, March 23rd @ 5:30pm
Thursday, April 22 @ 12:15pm
Register at InspireSleepEvents.com

