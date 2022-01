WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at a house in Wyoming on Tuesday, causing several local fire departments to respond.

The fire started at around 2:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Canal Ave. SW. Originally, just the Wyoming Department of Public Safety Police and Fire responded. When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Eventually, firefighters were called in from Wyoming, Grandville, Byron Center and Georgetown to battle the fire.