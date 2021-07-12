Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences has a dedicated headache program to help with different kinds of headaches

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – According to the World Health Organization half of the adults between eighteen and sixty-five have had at least one headache in the last year. Headaches are often underestimated, under-recognized and under-treated throughout the world.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences has a dedicated headache program with a staff trained to help you. Dr. Emily Johnson joins us today!

Mercy Health
Hauenstein Neurosciences

220 Cherry St. SE
616-685-5050
MercyHealthNeuro.com

Sponsored by Mercy Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon