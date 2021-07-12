Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences has a dedicated headache program to help with different kinds of headaches

DETROIT (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions announced Monday they would be at full capacity for games during the upcoming NFL season.

"We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall," Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood said. "We've worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what's best for our team, staff and fans. We're thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can't say it enough, it hasn't been the same without them."