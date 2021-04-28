Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences discusses Stroke Awareness Month and stroke warning signs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Comprehensive Stroke Center at Mercy Health houses state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies along with fellowship-trained vascular neurologists, a dedicated stroke unit, nurse navigator, and so much more. The Stroke Center also emphasizes speed and efficiency of care.

May is Stroke Awareness Month and with us today is Dr. Chris Goshgarian to discuss warning signs.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

220 Cherry St. SE

(616) 685-5050

MercyHealthNeuro.com

Sponsored by Mercy Health.