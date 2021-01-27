Mercy Health discusses the importance of staying up to date with well-child visits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re a parent, keeping your child as healthy as possible is priority number one! Especially during a global pandemic. While it’s okay to skip vacations and playdates, medical well-child visits are not something that should be avoided during the pandemic.

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics provider, Dr. Joshua Kalb from Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Family Care, is here to tell us about why well-child visits and routine vaccinations are still essential.

