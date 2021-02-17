Mercy Health brought the first epilepsy program to West Michigan

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects people of all ages. More 3 million people nationwide are living with epilepsy, both children and adults. Mercy Health brought the first epilepsy program to West Michigan and continues to enhance technology and increase access to adults with epilepsy.

We have Dr. Hussam Shaker from Mercy Health here with us today to tell us more about the program.

Mercy Health Epilepsy Care

616-201-1876
245 Cherry Street SE, Suite 104 – Grand Rapids
1675 Leahy Street, Suite 401A – Muskegon
MercyHealthEpilepsyCare.com

Sponsored by Mercy Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon