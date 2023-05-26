GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend, we honor and remember all those who have died in service to our country. Every year, the United Veterans Council of Kent County sponsors the Memorial Day Parade in Grand Rapids on May 30th.

Commander Mel Bauman and Reggie Howard from Hero’s Corner Grand Rapids join us to talk about Memorial Day and what it means.

Memorial Day Parade

Tuesday, May 30th at 6pm

Starts at Division under the Michigan Street viaduct & ends at the Veterans Memorial Park

30 minute ceremony will take place at the park after the parade

UVCKC.org