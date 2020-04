GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mel Trotter Ministries is serving more meals now than ever. Food boxes are being delivered to families staying in hotels and individuals staying in a Mel Trotter Ministries house.

In order to provide additional meals and help the community, Mel Trotter has hired 6 furloughed restaurant employees to help in Food Services.

You can help them out by donating here.

For more information, visit MelTrotter.org.