Mel Trotter Ministries is still open and you can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mel Trotter Ministries will remain open and continue to provide a constant safety net to the vulnerable population they serve.
MTM Response Plan:
- They have temporarily suspended volunteer opportunities, however, this does not include volunteers aligned with professional services.
- They have a need for medically trained volunteers to support our nursing staff and volunteers trained in safety and security to support the MTM security team.
- They are seeking partnerships with local restaurants to supplement our food services team. Please contact Dawn Kaltenberg-VanHorn at 616-588-8723 or dawnvanhorn@meltrotter.org, if you are able to provide professional volunteer services.
- They have suspended all mission tours and events for external visitors until further notice and have redirected mission donations to external drop boxes conveniently located at various locations around the city.
- They have added to our daily cleaning schedule to ensure frequented areas around the Mission remain clean following CDC guidelines.
- They have gone to almost all food being pre-prepped and pre-packaged, and eliminated buffets and salad bars.
For more details, visit MelTrotter.org.