Meijer LPGA seeks record number of volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The annual Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has opened their volunteer registration. They are looking for over 1,200 volunteers this year to ensure that the week-long tournament runs smoothly, the highest number of volunteers needed in the tournaments 7-year tenure.

The 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held at the Blythefield Country Club and will host 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of play over 4 days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

To volunteer for the event, you can register here.