MEGA-BEV is your one-stop shop in Kalamazoo for beer, wine and liquor!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all love this time of year – gathering with friends and family and enjoying good food and a favorite cocktail. Whether you’re planning a chill weekend by the pool, a small celebration or even a wedding, MEGA-BEV has the largest selection of adult beverages you’ll find in the area.

With more than 5,000 beers, 4,000 wines and 4,000 liquors, MEGA-BEV is your one-stop shop – we took a little trip to their Kalamazoo location.

>>>Take a look!

MEGA-BEV

6619 West Main – Kalamazoo

269-250-9021

Locations in Battle Creek, Portage, Hastings, Marshall, Lansing and Grand Rapids

MegaBev.com

Sponsored by MEGA-BEV.