MEGA-BEV: a super-store for adult beverages Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Many of us visit "super-stores" to do our shopping, getting a huge variety of items and great prices all under one roof. Well, we found a special kind of "super-store" that features an extreme selection of adult beverages.

Yes, a super-store with everything you would like to drink, all under one roof. 4,000 varieties of liquor, 4,000 varieties of wine and 5,000 choices of beer. Six locations in Michigan, the newest is in Hastings. It's called MEGA-BEV.

Because of the large quantities, there is a purchasing power at MEGA-BEV that keeps prices low. All liquor for example is sold at State Minimum Prices, there's also competitive beer and wine prices. And, case price discount on beer and wine discounts for purchasing six or more bottles.

MEGA-BEV also is able to get special requests and stock items customers want. The team is able to help with large event planning, like weddings or parties, they've also developed a system to help estimate the amount for every occasion.

MEGA-BEV