Meet the stars of WAITRESS

Posted: May 01, 2019 02:17 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Last night was opening night  for "WAITRESS the Musical" at DeVos Performance Hall. We are very excited to have two of the stars of the show with us today in studio. Christine Dwyer and Steven Good are here to give a sneak preview.

