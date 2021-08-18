Meet some pigs and guinea pigs from Deer Tracks Junction!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something fun, and out of the ordinary, to do with the family in the final days of summer before school starts, check out Deer Tracks Junction. It’s an interactive adventure park that lets you get up close and personal with the animals!

Today, we have some furry friends in studio but first we want to take you to see a sneak peek at the park itself!

>>>Take a look!

Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park

7850 14 Mile Rd. NE – Cedar Springs

616-863-3337

DeerTracksJunction.com

Sponsored by Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park.