GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing to celebrate Women’s History Month with our Remarkable Women of West Michigan campaign. We’ve been profiling four finalists throughout the month and today we’re shining a light on our third finalist, Tiffany Parker from Kalamazoo. Here’s a look at some of the ways she gives back, and enriches the lives of many in her community.

In addition to leading her church choir, she also helps with her father’s non-profit, Charlie’s P.L.A.C.E. and their yearly Summer Youth Basketball League. She and her sisters also started the initiative called Sisters in Business, which helps create a safe space for Black and Brown women to connect, collaborate and build community.

