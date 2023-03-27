GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve spent all of March highlighting the finalists in our Remarkable Women of West Michigan campaign. Today, we want to introduce you to our last finalist, Kaja Thornton-Hunter from Muskegon Heights. She makes a big difference in her community by providing a welcoming place for residents to connect and collaborate, called The US Cafe. She also is the founder and CEO of Overcoming Barriers, an organization that helps people with disabilities find happiness in their homes, relationships and contributing members of their communities. She also is passionate about food and has her own line of seasonings called Kaja’s Flavor Packs!

>>>Take a look!

Sponsored by Service Professor Cares.