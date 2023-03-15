GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A big celebration happening is Women’s History Month! We’re continuing to honor that here on eightWest by recognizing local women who are selflessly serving their community. These women are pillars who inspire, lead and forge the way for others and they are also finalists in our Remarkable Women of West Michigan campaign sponsored by Service Professor Cares.

Today, we’re excited to shine a spotlight on our second finalist, Elisha Hodge, who is a florist in Battle Creek at Plumeria Botanical Boutique. Here’s a look at how Elisha is helping her community blossom!

Sponsored by Service Professor Cares.